SBS Hindi News 5th July 2021: An aged care outbreak in Sydney grows

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
SummitCare aged care home at Baulkham Hills in Sydney. Source: AAP
Published 5 July 2021 at 6:28pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: An aged care outbreak in Sydney grows to five infected residents, as New South Wales records 35 new COVID-19 cases; The Queensland government is in talks with the Commonwealth about a Brisbane quarantine facility; In India, political heat resurfaced over Rafale fighter jet deal and more news
Published 5 July 2021 at 6:28pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share