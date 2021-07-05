SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 5th July 2021: An aged care outbreak in Sydney grows

SummitCare aged care home at Baulkham Hills in Sydney

SummitCare aged care home at Baulkham Hills in Sydney. Source: AAP

Published 5 July 2021 at 6:28pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: An aged care outbreak in Sydney grows to five infected residents, as New South Wales records 35 new COVID-19 cases; The Queensland government is in talks with the Commonwealth about a Brisbane quarantine facility; In India, political heat resurfaced over Rafale fighter jet deal and more news

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

