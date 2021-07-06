SBS Hindi News 6th July 2021: Sydney's lockdown decisions put off until tomorrow

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian Source: AAP
Published 6 July 2021 at 6:16pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, with further lockdown decisions put off until tomorrow; India shows continous decline in new Covid- 19 cases; Australia's top tennis players to face off at the Wimbledon quarter-finals and more news
Published 6 July 2021 at 6:16pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share