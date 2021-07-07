SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 7th July 2021: Greater Sydney is to stay at home for another week

NSW Premier Berejiklian

Published 7 July 2021 at 6:25pm, updated 8 July 2021 at 10:05am
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: NSW reports 27 new COVID-19 cases; Australian businesses to support the vaccine rollout after meeting with the Federal Government; Indian actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98 and more news

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

