SBS Hindi News 8 August 2021 : 262 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in NSW, one death

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian at a press conference to provide a COVID-19 update in Sydney. Friday, August 6, 2021. NSW recorded 291 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. (AAP Image/POOL/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Published 8 August 2021 at 6:00pm
Presented by Vikas awana
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Cairns and Yarrabah to enter into a three-day lockdown from 4 pm today; Victoria reports 11 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

