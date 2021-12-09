SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 9 December 2021: Virat Kohli removed, Rohit Sharma becomes India’s ODI captain

Virat Kohli (right) stands with teammate Rohit Sharma during the third day of the World Test Championship final cricket match in England. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Ian Walton

Published 9 December 2021 at 7:25pm
By Preeti Jabbal
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin of Australia and India: Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce tests positive for COVID-19 on a work trip in the United States; Queensland and Northern Territory meet their 80 per cent vaccination targets; Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as India's One Day International captain and more.

