SBS Hindi News 9th July 2021: Tougher rules in NSW with the spread of Delta variant

Published 9 July 2021 at 6:24pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales tightens its COVID-19 restrictions as 44 new local cases are recorded; Australians to have access to a million Pfizer jabs weekly; Indian government announced an emergency Covid-19 response package to accelerate health system and more news
