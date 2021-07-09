SBS Hindi News 9th July 2021: Tougher rules in NSW with the spread of Delta variant

SBS Hindi

An empty plaza in Sydney’s southwestern suburb of Liverpool

An empty plaza in the southwestern suburb of Liverpool in Sydney, Friday, July 9, 2021 Source: AAP

Published 9 July 2021 at 6:24pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales tightens its COVID-19 restrictions as 44 new local cases are recorded; Australians to have access to a million Pfizer jabs weekly; Indian government announced an emergency Covid-19 response package to accelerate health system and more news

