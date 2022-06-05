SBS Hindi

SBS HINDI SBS Hindi News 5 June 2022:Prime Minister vows for better relations across the Indo-Pacific region

SBS Hindi

News

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visits Indonesia to meet with the country's President Joko Widodo. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 June 2022 at 6:13pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Chinese fighter aircraft intercepts Australian military plane; Opposition leader Peter Dutton outlines the Coalition's approach to Indigenous issues and more

Published 5 June 2022 at 6:13pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Goat island is being returned to its traditional owners

Advertisement


READ MORE

Processing parent visa applications could take nearly two decades



READ MORE

Victoria aims to help more women access digital jobs



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'