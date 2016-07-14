SBS Hindi

SC reinstates Arunachal Pradesh Government!

SC Ruling

SC Ruling Source: GOI

Published 14 July 2016 at 6:16pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

Seven months after it was dramatically dismissed from Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress is back in charge in the state after the Supreme Court on Wednesday turned back the clock and called its dismissal "illegal and unconstitutional." The party's Nabam Tuki resumed office as Chief Minister from the state guest house in Delhi.Jiatrth Jai Bharadwaj talks to Senior Journalist Harshvardhan Tripathi about the situation on ground……….

