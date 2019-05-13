Self-proclaimed Indian spiritual guru Anand Giri granted bail

According to the court registrar, the conditions of the bail include reporting to Campbelltown Police Station once daily between 8am and 8pm every day.





Mr Giri has been asked not to go near, or contact or try to go near or contact victims or any prosecution witness (except through a legal representative). He cannot go within one kilometer or any international airport or other point of departure from Australia and cannot apply for another passport.





Bail conditions also state that he cannot carry out any religious activities as a "Hindu Swami".





Anand Giri, the Indian spiritual and yoga guru arrested in Sydney earlier this month for an alleged indecent assault on two women, has been receiving support in India.





Source: Facebook/AnandGiri





Mr Giri, or Chhote Maharaj as his disciples call him, belongs to the Baghambri seat of saints in Allahabad. He is the deputy head of the seat. His teacher and mentor Narendra Giri, who is the head of Baghambri seat, told SBS Hindi supporters are calling from all over the country to express their support and wish Anand Giri luck.





"It was not an allegation of rape or anything of that sort. Our tradition is to bless someone by patting on the back," he said.





Anand Giri in front of Austrlian parliament. The picture was posted on 24 November 2016. Source: Facebook/AnandGiri





Anand Giri appeared in court in Mt Druitt on Friday.





Police have charged Mr Giri for an alleged indecent assault on two women in Rooty Hill. According to police Giri attended a home in Rooty Hill in 2016, where he met a 29-year-old woman for prayers.





"While in the bedroom of the home, the man has allegedly indecently assaulted the woman," police said.





In another incident, in November 2018, Giri allegedly assaulted a 34-year-old woman in 2018.





"In November 2018, a 38-year-old man attended a home in Rooty Hill, where he met a 34-year-old woman in the lounge room of the home for prayers. The man allegedly indecently assaulted the woman," police said.





Police allege that Giri, who was on a spiritual tour of Australia, was known to both women.





Police declined to comment on his latest court appearance.





Source: Facebook/AnandGiri





Mahant Dharmdass of the reputed Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya suggests the alleged incident has dented the image of the religious community.





"These kind of incidents should not happen. Man or woman, saint or not, nobody should cross the limits," he said.



