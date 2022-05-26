SBS Hindi

Series of economic challenges await Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at home

SBS Hindi

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 May 2022 at 2:16pm
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

Anthony Albanese has knocked off his first hurdle as Prime Minister: a meeting of the Quad alliance in Tokyo. But now a new series of economic challenges await him at home.

Published 26 May 2022 at 2:16pm
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
 Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Advertisement
READ MORE

Curated exhibition showcases the traditional folk art of India.



READ MORE

Indian Australians hopeful about Labor government but shocked by Liberals' defeat



READ MORE

'Tough job': Vikrant Sharma ready to represent thousands of Australian transport workers



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'