Series of economic challenges await Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at home
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Published 26 May 2022 at 2:16pm
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Anthony Albanese has knocked off his first hurdle as Prime Minister: a meeting of the Quad alliance in Tokyo. But now a new series of economic challenges await him at home.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.