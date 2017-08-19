SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide: Avoiding getting caught out after a traffic mishap in Australia

Accident

Accident Source: Getty Images

Published 19 August 2017 at 4:46pm, updated 23 August 2017 at 6:59pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Anita Barar
Available in other languages

No matter if it's a major vehicle accident or a scratched bumper bar, there are strict rules about what to do after a traffic mishap. This feature by Wolfgang and presented by Anita Barar explains how to make the best for everyone out of a bad situation.

 If there is any accident on the road, it is important to exchange the details with other driver. Phillip Brooks from NSW Police Force Traffic and Highway command advises that there are few other things which should be kept in mind. He says that one must check about the drivers or passengers conditions and seek medical help if needed.

No matter what the situation is, one should not try to avoid the responsibilities.  There is a possibility that an accident happens when no one is around like, one just might hit a car while in the parking. It is a criminal offense under Australian Law, if the offender leaves the place without notifying or leaving its detail for further contact. Failing such actions, could lead to serious charges for breaking the road rules.

Hence, actions taken following a crash are important. It is also wise to keep a pen and paper in the car and always note down the relevant information for future use.

And... Always Drive safe.

 

