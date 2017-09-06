Settlement Guide: Free English Classes to help migrants find a job in Australia

Available in other languages

The Adult migrant English program - AMEP is offered to newly arrived permanent residents, refugees and holders of several temporary visas.











It's offered all over Australia, and for most eligible people, the courses are free.





These language courses are given in community and adult learning centres, which helps to pathway into professional courses later on.





Adult learning providers are very flexible learning environments.











Students can take lessons in a classroom or do distance learning.





They can study full-time or part-time, during the day or in the evening. there are often childcare services are available.











And Adult learning providers cater very well to students from different linguistic backgrounds.



















