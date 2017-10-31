SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide: Freedom of religion and secularism in Australia

Religious symbols

Religious symbols Source: Getty Images

Published 31 October 2017
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Australia has been a secular country since federation. But how far can freedom of religion go in a country where Christians have been the majority since European settlement, whilst 30 per cent of the population has no religious belief ?

