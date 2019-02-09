Settlement Guide: How to get involved in your children's school

An Asian mother and daughter are indoors in a library. The mother is helping the daughter learn to read. Source: E+
Published 9 February 2019 at 4:13pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
When parents are involved in their children's school and education, it has positive effects on their grades, their attendance and their wellbeing in general. But parents new to Australia might not always know where to start. Experts advise why and how to get involved in your children's school...
Published 9 February 2019 at 4:13pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share