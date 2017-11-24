SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide: Immunisation rates continue to rise

Vaccination Needle

File photo dated 09/08/04 of a vaccination syringe as a patch has been developed which could replace traditional flu jabs. Source: Gareth Fuller /PA Wire

Published 24 November 2017 at 11:31am
By Maria Schaller
Presented by Anita Barar
Since the Government linked immunisation to family payments, Australia’s immunisation rate continues to rise. However, vaccination rates and policies still vary across States and Territories. Experts are calling for a National Immunisation Strategy.

