Settlement Guide: Immunisation rates continue to rise

File photo dated 09/08/04 of a vaccination syringe as a patch has been developed which could replace traditional flu jabs. Source: Gareth Fuller /PA Wire
Published 24 November 2017 at 11:31am
By Maria Schaller
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Since the Government linked immunisation to family payments, Australia’s immunisation rate continues to rise. However, vaccination rates and policies still vary across States and Territories. Experts are calling for a National Immunisation Strategy.
Published 24 November 2017 at 11:31am
By Maria Schaller
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share