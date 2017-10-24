SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide: Migrant Workers have same rights as Australians

Published 24 October 2017 at 5:44pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Anita Barar
We often hear about the stories of employers underpaying their workers, whether it's restaurant chains or even small businesses. As an employee, you have rights and there's easy ways to report it if those rights are not respected.

