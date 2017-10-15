Settlement Guide: Strategies you can employ to get a job interview in Australia

AMES English language lead teacher Luke Treadwell runs employment workshops for people new to the country.





He suggests overcoming the lack of local work experience through volunteering. He says when applying for work, job seekers need to understand that their applications are often screened by computer programs rather than by the recruiters.





It is very important to develop the soft skills to relate with people. And understanding what to do say, how to say it in the right tone of voice and body language also helps with scoring extra points at the interview.









