SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide: Strategies you can employ to get a job interview in Australia

SBS Hindi

Job Search

SBS Nepali is hiring a Digital Producer! Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 October 2017 at 1:30pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Newly arrived migrants are more likely to be jobless than Australian-born workers. Career coaches say the biggest hurdle many newcomers face is their inability to secure an interview despite their qualifications. So, what are the strategies job seekers can employ to get a job interview? Tune in ...

Published 15 October 2017 at 1:30pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
AMES English language lead teacher Luke Treadwell runs employment workshops for people new to the country.

He suggests overcoming the lack of local work experience through volunteering. He says when applying for work, job seekers need to understand that their applications are often screened by computer programs rather than by the recruiters.

It is very important to develop the soft skills to relate with people. And understanding what to do say, how to say it in the right tone of voice and body language also helps with scoring extra points at the interview.

 

***

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023