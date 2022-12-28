Settlement Guide: What to do if you get lost while bushwalking

Highlights Bushwalkers get lost every day, but smart planning can save your life.

If lost, sit down and calm yourself before you make any poor decisions.

Mobile reception is not guaranteed in the bush, but emergency beacons are available for hire .

SES Bush Search and Rescue volunteers will help you in an emergency.

Around 95 per cent of people lost in the bush are found within 12 hours.





Deputy Unit Commander with NSW SES Bush Search and Rescue's dedicated volunteer Caro Ryan is a passionate educator in bushwalking preparedness.





She says, “There’s a really handy acronym to remember, and it’s Trek, T-R-E-K.”





T stands for Take what you need;





R for Register your intentions;





E for Emergency communications or emergency beacon;





K for Know your route and stick to it.





Bushwalking is one of the best ways to discover the country’s vast and unique natural environment, Credit: Philip Thurston/Getty Images



Take what you need





Things to take in a small backpack include:



Food including snacks like nuts and chocolate

Water – one litre for every three hours

Clothing layers in bright colours

Hat and sunscreen

Comfortable shoes such as joggers or hiking boots for harsher terrain

Raincoat

Map and compass if you know how to navigate, or download a navigation app onto your phone

First aid kit

“And one of the best things to take along with you is some friends,” says Ms Ryan.





Walking alone increases the risks and if you’ve got people with you, you’ve got someone to back you up. Caro Ryan, Deputy Unit Commander, NSW SES Bush Search and Rescue





Group climbing hill as part of bushwalking Source: iStockphoto Register your intentions





You can inform the National Parks and Wildlife Service, the police or a trusted friend.





Provide details such as your route and when you expect to return. And don’t forget to let your contact know when you’re back.





Know your route and stick to it





“This means knowing exactly where you’re going, following the signs, using a map, knowing what time you’ll be out and then not changing your course midway,” says Caro Ryan.





“Remember you’ve told someone where you’re going, so Emergency Services will know where you are to come and find you.”



What if you’re really lost?





The first thing to do is sit down and calm yourself.





Have a drink of water. If you’ve brought a camp stove make some tea, suggests Ms Ryan.





“The worst thing you can do is get yourself even more lost by continuing and thinking ‘I’m sure it’s just around the corner’. That’s what we call ‘bending the map’.”





Can you recall the last time you knew where you were? Perhaps you saw a sign or a junction.





If you can retrace your steps a short distance, mark your way with objects.





And if you’re in real trouble, make yourself visible. When weather and resources permit, the SES will put helicopters in the air to locate you.





Before you go bushwalking





Complete a first aid course so you can take care of yourself and those around you.





And join a bushwalking club, says Kirsten Mayer.





“You’ll have a group size to be safe in the bush. You’ll find friendly people to teach you how to read a map and compass, how to perform basic first aid and what to do when you get into trouble. What’s more, they’ll take you to amazing places that most people don’t go to.”





Resources

