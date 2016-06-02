Shahid Kapoor's take on drugs and substance abuse

Lets first take a look at the trailer.





Udta Punjab, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh is an upcoming Indian crime thriller based on the drugs, substance abuse.





Written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the film is scheduled for release on 17 June 2016.











SBS Hindi caught up with Shahid Kapoor before the film’s release where Shahid opened up about his character Tommy Singh in the film. “Tommy Singh is popular rock star, with tattoos and comes out at this cool person that everyone wants to be,” he told SBS Hindi.





“But under the famous persona and a successful star lies the truth of his substance abuse. He consumes drugs and is so addicted that he doesn’t recognise himself and doesn’t who he is,” he says.





For someone who is a teetotaller, it wasn’t easy to play the role of a drug addict. “When I heard the script, I was a bit concerned about how to project myself being on a high. But the full credit goes to director Abhishek Chaubey, whose thorough research on the issue helped me immensely,” he shares.





The film addresses the issue of substance abuse and the toll it takes on one psychologically and physically. "We have tried to convey a message through entertainment and therefore I hope the youth will listen," he says.









The film explores how substance abuse in the state of Punjab has affected its youth and the content of the film has several expletives. The Censor Board of Film Certification in India have objected to several scenes and this has stirred up quite a controversy. But Shahid Kapoor is confident that the film will release on its set date. “It’s a due process and we are taking every step to ensure that the film is released on time,” he says signing off.









