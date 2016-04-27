Shanul Sharma - The opera Singer

"From IT to heavy metal band and to Opera Singing, that's where my vocal cords have taken me", said Opera tenor Shanul Sharma.





Here, in this video link, Shanul is in action for "La Donna e Mobile” (Women are Fickle) from the Italian opera “Rigoletto”. It is a popular tune and is often played today as well. This was recorded at ‘Opera in the Alps’ in Beechworth.











Born in India, Shanul Sharma came to Australia to study Information Technology and was based in a small regional town of Wagga Wagga.





Since, he had a great interest in music and singing, he joined heavy metal band in Wagga Wagga.





"My father had actually told me to pick music instead", said Shanul.





Shanul Sharma talking with Anita Barar at SBS Hindi Studio, Melbourne Source: Anita Barar











In Wagga wagga, he spent more than 8 years writing, singing and recording music. He successfully released three albums which were featured on various radio stations including Triple J. Few years later, in 2012, he moved to Melbourne and explored his capability in western Classical.





"I thought let me see if my voice can reach that level. And I was surprise to find that I could do so", Shanul said.





Soon he appeared as soloist on 'Melbourne Welsh Male choir' album 'In the spirit'











In this video, Shanul is singing "Ah! Mes Amis” (Ah! My Friends) from the French opera “La Fille du Régiment” (the daughter of the regiment) by Donizetti. It is known as the Mt. Everest aria for tenors because of the many high notes in it, especially towards the end. This was recorded at ‘Opera in the Market’ in Melbourne





'I think, Opera is a pure union of music and drama ", said shanul sharma.





So how does he master the phonetics of a foreign language?





" All credit to my Hindi language . You know, Hindi vowels resonate quite similar to Italian. And Hindi nasal sounds are also similar to French. So I just need to think my Hindi sounds and approximate those to get the right resonance." Shanul disclosed his secret.





Shanul at SBS Hindi Radio Station, Melbourne Source: Anita Barar











Shanul has also performed at Stonnington Opera's 'Opera in the Park" with Cheryl Barker, John Bolton Wood. He also appeared in concert with Marina Prior. He currently coaches with John Haddock and Nicole Dorigo at Opera Australia.





For his forthcoming concert on 1st May 2016, at Melbourne Recital centre, Shanul would join the stage with David Visentin with 55 piece symphonic orchestra for Daniele Ciurleos , "Songs My Father Taught Me" - a nationally acclaimed collection of Neapolitan and popular Italian songs.





So what after this?





"I have been accepted in Welsh International Academy of Voice in Cardiff. It is like a dream come true", Shanul shared this exciting news concluding the talk.















