‘Singer must have appreciation for literature,’ says Indian Idol finalist

Sagar Sawarkar

Indian singer Sagar Sawarkar, one of the top finalists of Indian Idol (Season II). Source: Sagar Sawarkar

Published 10 June 2022 at 4:11pm
Sagar Sawarkar was one of the top finalists in Indian Idol’s second season. He was associated with Walt Disney Productions for several years as a singer and voice-over artist before he appeared on Sony Television’s Reality Show. He rose to fame for his vibrancy and versatility and has been performing globally. A recording he made of the original deleted song of 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam' recently won praise around the globe. Listen to this podcast to know about that deleted song of an old masterpiece.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

