Snowmageddon freezes eastern US

A woman digs out her car in Brooklyn, New York

A woman digs out her car in Brooklyn, New York Source: AAP

Published 25 January 2016 at 8:26pm
A major clean-up is underway in the United States after a snowstorm that paralysed the East Coast, and caused the deaths of at least 19 people. A travel ban for New York City has been lifted but Washington remains at a standstill. The massive blizzard hit eastern United States, affecting some 85 million people. Tune in to know more.

