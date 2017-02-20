Social Good and Social Media

Public Domain Source: Public Domain
Published 20 February 2017 at 12:36pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 4:47pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Social media's empowerment of the individual means anyone can be an influencer. Dr RiteshChugh (Senior Lecturer, School of Engineering and Technology) from Central Queensland University shares the details about the challenges and opportunities to do social good via social media. Listen to the podcast to find out more.
