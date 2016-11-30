Social Media and Elections

Social media’s widespread usage has been demonstrated in various elections here and overseas. Dr Chugh said social media is a door into the candidates’ world as it offers an insight to valuable information. He said social media is a useful platform to inform the community of candidates’ agendas and what the candidates are up to. He also said social media can be used to develop a loyal supporter base who further share information on behalf of the candidates.





In order to keep social media posts appealing and engaging, Ritesh suggested that a variety of multi-media formats (text, photos and videos) should be used. He also said that social media campaigning budgets are less than advertising via television and newspapers, hence are appealing to candidates.





Ritesh also cautioned that voters should make their choices carefully, evaluate what the candidates are portraying and not just be swayed by their social media posts. He emphasised that social media can be both a very dominant and dangerous tool in elections.





Towards the end, Dr Chugh suggested that national electoral bodies should develop a social media policy for candidates and campaigning on social media should also stop when other modes of campaigning stop.





