Some international students within days of homelessness amid virus lockdowns

Temporary visa holders are not eligible for the Federal Government's $130 billion dollar jobseeker package, nor are they covered by the rental assistance scheme.





Australia has 565,000 international students





International Students not covered under Federal Governments relief package





Some Universities, Community organisation and Individuals helping and supporting international students





So many international students have lost their job as a result of the measures taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus. And without a financial safety net, they fear they could be forced on to the streets.





The majority of Australia's 565,000 international students work in hospitality and retail, industries that have been devastated by the pandemic.





But they are not covered by the Federal Government's $130 billion JobKeeper package.





Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said if they can't afford to support themselves in Australia, they should go home.





There is an alternative for them to return to their home countries.

Lawyer Nick Hanna says it's not that simple.





A large number of international students can't actually go home. For example, there is a very large number of international students here from Colombia - well Colombia has closed its borders to its own citizens. They are literally trapped in Australia. There are a large number of international students who I've spoken to who are literally one, two or three weeks away from homelessness.





International education is Australia's third-largest export, injecting around 32 billion dollars a year into the economy.





Students are eligible to work up to 40 hours per fortnight - and they pay taxes.





Australia is heavily reliant on the sector, but Associate Professor Chris Wright, a researcher on the migrant workforce at the University of Sydney, says it appears the country doesn't feel it owes them anything.





Temporary Migrants have very few rights, very little support and the downturn comes and the government's response is, 'Go home.'





In a statement, Minister for Education Dan Tehan said he's aware "the impacts of this virus are affecting international students"...





... adding that those "who have been here longer than 12 months ....will be able to access their Australian superannuation."





But experts argue that with migrant exploitation an ongoing issue, many have never been paid super.





Melbourne City Council this week endorsed a motion outlining measures to support foreign students.





Some universities are offering financial assistance, including limited housing support and living and study expenses and fee extensions.





But Universities Australia acknowledges more help is needed, and it's seeking to work with the Government to achieve this.











