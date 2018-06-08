"Some people feel Indian Government can't do anything to them after they become Australian citizens"
India's Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi has announced that all NRI (Non-Resident Indian) marriages will have to be registered within 48 hours of the marriage. Ms Gandhi has that all NRI marriages have to be registered within 48 hours, else the passport and visas would not be issued. We spoke to former member of The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in India, Sandhya Bajaj, Melbourne based social worker and Chairperson of RaMon Helps Inc., Monica Raizada, and Sydney based Lawyer and an advocate for women's and children's rights, Pallavi Sinha, to get their view on this decision. Tune in to know more...
