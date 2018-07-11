SBS Hindi

Soon early detection of Type 1 diabetes will be possible

Vipul Bansal

Published 11 July 2018 at 4:50pm, updated 11 July 2018 at 4:57pm
By Harita Mehta
RMIT University and the University of Sydney's researchers hope that their detection kit could be used as a standard test for newborns. They are developing early detection technology for Type 1 diabetes that can accurately predict if a child is at risk of the chronic disease. Professor Vipul Bansal shared more details with SBS Hindi

