South Australia announces $13.8 million international student support package

*SA government has announced a $13.8 million international student support package





*All international students enrolled and living in South Australia are eligible to apply





*Package will be delivered by Study Adelaide





"I have paid my university fees with the savings just before the lockdown started, and because of no job, I am dependent on community food banks right now," Nikhil told SBS Hindi .





"We are happy to hear that international students will also be supported by the government like permanent residents and Australian citizens."





Adelaide-based Deepak Bharadwaj, director of Multicultural Communities Australia told SBS Hindi, "In partnership with other organisations, we launched a petition to lobby with federal and state governments to provide much-needed help to this forgotten section of society."





"International students are the strength of our education industry. We have to come forward to help and support them."





This $13.8 million international student support package will be delivered by Study Adelaide.





Saru Rana, an Adelaide based social activist was one of the people who started the petition to support international students facing financial hardship.





Ms Rana says she is happy with the outcome and thanked the South Australian government for their prompt action.





"There are three components to the package: the South Australian Government, in partnership with the state’s three public universities, will match funding to alleviate student hardship as a result of COVID-19," Ms Rana explained.





"The funding will be distributed between the University of Adelaide, Flinders University and the University of South Australia to distribute to their pathway and international students.





"A $500 emergency cash grant will be available to other international students not studying at one of the public universities, currently enrolled in a course, living in Adelaide and who meet the criteria.





"For school students living with South Australian families, a one-off $200 COVID-19 assistance payment per student will be provided to homestay families, to help support accommodation for school students," Ms Rana said.





