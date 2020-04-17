"We will look after international students as our own children," Assistant Multicultural Minister reassures anxious parents of international students

Highlights $7 million allocated to Red Cross to provide the necessary support to temporary workers and international students.

Multicultural community organisations may be able to access government grants and deemed as essential service support.

Minister Jason Wood in an exclusive interview with SBS Hindi has reassured parents of international students that their children are safe in Australia.





"At this time the most important thing is to deliver the right information to the multicultural community. We are urging everyone to only listen to government agencies and Australian medical experts for any advice and support regarding issues about health and safety," said Mr Wood.





“Our government has allocated $7 million to the Red Cross to look after temporary workers and international students if they are in crisis.”





Australia is one of the top destinations for international students coming from India. However, the government's economic stimulus package does not cover them.





Assistant Minister Wood has assured their anxious parents that Australia will look after their children.





Mr Wood said, “I would like to personally assure all parents that we will look after your children as our own.”





"They can access the world best health care here in Australia as all of them have student insurance, we have opened access to superannuation if they have worked for 12 months or above. And the Federal government has pressured universities to come to terms and support international students," said Minister Wood.











People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others and gatherings are limited to two people unless you are with your family or household.





If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





