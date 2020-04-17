SBS Hindi

"We will look after international students as our own children," Assistant Multicultural Minister reassures anxious parents of international students

SBS Hindi

Assistant Minister for Customs Jason Wood during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, 21 October, 2019.

Assistant Minister for Customs Jason Wood during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, 21 October, 2019. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 April 2020 at 5:14pm, updated 21 May 2020 at 10:15am
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Assistant Minister for Customs, Community Safety and Multicultural Affairs, Jason Wood has assured temporary workers and international students that they will be looked after by the government.

Published 17 April 2020 at 5:14pm, updated 21 May 2020 at 10:15am
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • $7 million allocated to Red Cross to provide the necessary support to temporary workers and international students.
  • Multicultural community organisations may be able to access government grants and deemed as essential service support.
Minister Jason Wood in an exclusive interview with SBS Hindi has reassured parents of international students that their children are safe in Australia. 

"At this time the most important thing is to deliver the right information to the multicultural community. We are urging everyone to only listen to government agencies and Australian medical experts for any advice and support regarding issues about health and safety," said Mr Wood.

“Our government has allocated $7 million to the Red Cross to look after temporary workers and international students if they are in crisis.”

Listen to the podcast: 

LISTEN TO
"We will look after international students as our own children," Assistant Multicultural Minister reassures anxious parents of international students image

"We will look after international students as our own children," Assistant Multicultural Minister reassures anxious parents of international students

SBS Hindi

17/04/202011:11


READ MORE

'Can't tell my parents what I am going through': Indian international student shares his struggle



Australia is one of the top destinations for international students coming from India. However, the government's economic stimulus package does not cover them.

Assistant Minister Wood has assured their anxious parents that Australia will look after their children.

Mr Wood said, “I would like to personally assure all parents that we will look after your children as our own.”

"They can access the world best health care here in Australia as all of them have student insurance, we have opened access to superannuation if they have worked for 12 months or above. And the Federal government has pressured universities to come to terms and support international students," said Minister Wood.



Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others and gatherings are limited to two people unless you are with your family or household.

If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000. 

READ MORE

These community organisations are helping international students with ready-to-eat meals and grocery kits



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024