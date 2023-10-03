South Australia opens permanent residency doors for skilled workers with a new condition

FIRST QANTAS FLIGHT SYDNEY ADELAIDE

South Australia has launched its migration program this fiscal year, inviting skilled workers to submit a free Registration of Interest. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

South Australia has opened its migration program for 2023-24, extending invitations to both onshore and offshore skilled workers from more than 250 occupations. Visa conditions and procedures for offshore applicants remain unchanged, but onshore applicants will now shift to a Registration of Interest (ROI) process.

Last week, the South Australian government launched its migration program for this fiscal year, inviting applicants to submit a free ROI for state nomination.

This move comes after the state received 2,300 visa nomination spots, a significant drop from the 8,800 places allocated in the previous year (2022–23).
australian visa
australian visa in between two british passport pages Source: Getty / getty images
However this year, the state has implemented a fresh condition for onshore applicants (both
Subclass 190
and
Subclass 491
), stipulating that they are no longer able to directly seek state nomination.
South Australia has moved to a Registration of Interest (ROI) process to manage strong demand from potential applicants already living and working in the state.
South Australia government spokesperson
"This means potential applicants must submit a ROI and be invited to apply for state nomination by South Australia," the spokesperson said.
They cannot apply for state nomination directly. This change brings South Australia in line with all other jurisdictions (except the Northern Territory) to more effectively manage strong demand.
South Australia government's spokesperson
For offshore applicants, the process has not changed and the state will continue to invite candidates to apply for nomination via Expressions of Interest submitted in SkillSelect.
Indian passport concepts
Indian passport Source: Moment RF / anand purohit/Getty Images
"In 2022-23, the South Australian government met its total number of allocated state nomination places – nominating 8,800 skilled migrants across 357 different occupations to support the state’s workforce needs," the spokesperson said.
As the state continue to target experienced overseas workers to help support the state’s workforce requirements, workers in highest demand include those with skills in trades and construction, defence, health, education, natural and physical science, and social and welfare.
TENNIS AO ARRIVALS ADELAIDE
Image of the Adelaide Airport. Source: AAP / MORGAN SETTE/AAPIMAGE
"South Australia is also seeking highly skilled overseas workers who can make a strong contribution to the state’s fast-growing industries and projects of national priority. This includes people with experience working in the defence industry, and/or highly specialised skills in the digital and critical technologies sectors," the spokesperson said.
There are over
290 occupations
open to offshore skilled workers.

"Our state is a popular destination for international students and skilled migrants, and we anticipate another year of strong interest," the state government's spokesperson further added.

According to Seema Chauhan, an expert in migration, implementing the ROI process for all applicants will streamline the migration procedure.

"Priority will be given to onshore South Australian international graduates and temporary visa holders, as well as experienced offshore workers with skills in high demand in South Australia and highly skilled workers living anywhere who can make substantial contributions to South Australia’s fast-growing industries and projects of national priority," she said.

"South Australia has been allocated 1,100 spots for Subclass 190 visas and 1,200 spots for Subclass 491 visas," she added.

