Soya Pie- Indian Style

SOYA PIE





Cooking time 35 to 40 minutes. Serves 5 to 6 persons.





Ingredients:





·3 tabs oil





·2 onions chopped





·1 cinnamon stick





·Salt to taste





·½ tsp red chili powder





·½ tsp Garam Masala





·2 tomatoes chopped





·2 tabs tomato puree





·1 cup soya granules - soaked in water and the excess water drained





·1 tsp lemon juice





·2 tabs fresh coriander leaves chopped





·1 green chili chopped





Ingredients for the topping:





·2 boiled, peeled and mashed potatoes





·1 tsp ginger garlic paste





·½ cup grated cheese





Method:





Heat the oil in a non-stick pan.





Add the chopped onions and cook till golden brown.





Then add the cinnamon stick, all spices, chopped tomatoes, tomato puree, lemon juice, coriander leaves and soya granules. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes.





Transfer the cooked soya granules to a greased baking dish.





Place the mashed potato mixture as the top layer.





Sprinkle grated cheese on top.





Place it in a pre-heated oven at 180 degrees Celsius.





Bake for 5 to 8 minutes till golden brown on top.



