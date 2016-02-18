SBS Hindi

Soya Pie- Indian Style

SBS Hindi

Soya Pie

Soya Pie Source: Satish Gupta

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 February 2016 at 4:31pm, updated 18 February 2016 at 5:19pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Here is an exciting nourishing recipe for a Soya Pie. You must try it

Published 18 February 2016 at 4:31pm, updated 18 February 2016 at 5:19pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SOYA PIE 

Cooking time 35 to 40 minutes. Serves 5 to 6 persons. 

Ingredients:

·3 tabs oil

·2 onions chopped

·1 cinnamon stick

·Salt to taste

·½ tsp red chili powder

·½ tsp Garam Masala

·2 tomatoes chopped

·2 tabs tomato puree

·1 cup soya granules - soaked in water and the excess water drained

·1 tsp lemon juice

·2 tabs fresh coriander leaves chopped

·1 green chili chopped 

Ingredients for the topping:

·2 boiled, peeled and mashed potatoes

·1 tsp ginger garlic paste

·½ cup grated cheese 

Method:

Heat the oil in a non-stick pan.

Add the chopped onions and cook till golden brown.

Then add the cinnamon stick, all spices, chopped tomatoes, tomato puree, lemon juice, coriander leaves and soya granules. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes. 

Transfer the cooked soya granules to a greased baking dish.

Place the mashed potato mixture as the top layer.

Sprinkle grated cheese on top.

Place it in a pre-heated oven at 180 degrees Celsius.

Bake for 5 to 8 minutes till golden brown on top. 

Serve hot. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds