Spain attacks renew concerns over vehicle strikes in Australia

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull responds to a deadly attack in Barcelona

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull responds to a deadly attack in Barcelona Source: AAP

Published 19 August 2017 at 4:46pm, updated 21 August 2017 at 10:29am
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Anita Barar
The events in Barcelona mark the seventh time a vehicle has been used as a weapon in Europe, in a little over a year. It has renewed concerns that a similar such attack may occur in Australia.A feature by Omar dabbagh is presented by Anita Barar...

