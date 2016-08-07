SBS Hindi

Spanish Tadka to Indian Trains

SBS Hindi

Talgo

Talgo Source: Divyakant Solanki

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 August 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 7 August 2016 at 7:11pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

People traveling on the Mumbai-Delhi route will soon be able to travel in trains with swanky coaches from the Spanish company Talgo. We spoke to Senior journalist and Executive Editor - pradesh18.com (Network18), Alok Kumar, to know more about these new trains.

Published 7 August 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 7 August 2016 at 7:11pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues