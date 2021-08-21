'Stay at home': Police urge Indian community to celebrate Raksha Bandhan online

Published 21 August 2021 at 4:45pm, updated 27 August 2021 at 11:29am
By Sahil Makkar
Source: SBS
New South Wales Police have appealed to the Indian community to stay at home on Raksha Bandhan and strictly follow the COVID-19 restrictions. It urged the community to celebrate the festival online. Sergeant Mohit Kumar said residents could face heavy fines and imprisonment for breaching the Public Health Order.
