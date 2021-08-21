SBS Hindi

'Stay at home': Police urge Indian community to celebrate Raksha Bandhan online

NSW Police to deploy additional resources on Sunday.

NSW Police to deploy additional resources on Sunday. Source: NSW Police/Facebook

Published 21 August 2021 at 4:45pm, updated 27 August 2021 at 11:29am
By Sahil Makkar
New South Wales Police have appealed to the Indian community to stay at home on Raksha Bandhan and strictly follow the COVID-19 restrictions. It urged the community to celebrate the festival online. Sergeant Mohit Kumar said residents could face heavy fines and imprisonment for breaching the Public Health Order.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

