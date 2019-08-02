SBS Hindi

Strawberries the sweet connection between India and Australia

SBS Hindi

Strawberries

Source: Flickr/slgckgc CC BY 2.0

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 August 2019 at 1:21pm, updated 7 August 2019 at 12:14pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Besides the many Colonial as well as present-day connections between India and Australia, there's a lesser-known sweet connection between the two. Tune in to find out more...

Published 2 August 2019 at 1:21pm, updated 7 August 2019 at 12:14pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Strawberries are the  sweet connection between India and Australia during the late 1800s

 Who does not love luscious bright red strawberries with a vibrant green top? Did you know they were never grown in India till they were brought to the region from Australia by the British during the British Raj. During that period Mahabaleshwar was the summer capital of the Bombay presidency.

 Lord Auckland, Governor-General of India from 1836-1842 may have popularised the growing of strawberries in India after they were imported from Australia. The writer Harriet Tytler recalls in her Memoirs of An Englishwoman in India 1828-1858 that she was taken to see the first strawberry plants in India as a child. They were grown by a manservant of Lord Auckland.

 
Strawberries on the vine
Source: Flickr/Richard Lewis CC BY 2.0


 

 Prof. Brajesh Singh Director of the Global Centre for Land-Based Innovation with the University of Western Sydney who has researched extensively in the field of Agriculture told SBS Hindi, “The British started cultivating strawberries in the temperate climate of the hills of Mahabaleshwar after bringing them to India from Australia. 85% of the strawberries available in India come from there.

 Since then, local farmers have developed their own varieties of the fruit, some of which are imported from other places. They are now also grown in Nainital and Dehradun. Prof Singh adds, “local Indian scientists have developed a method of growing strawberries in the warmer climates of Uttar Pradesh as well.”

 Whether we relish them in Australia or India, we are thankful to Australia for these delicious berries.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी