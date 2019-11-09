Strong Families Grow Together

Source: Getty Images- photosindia
Published 9 November 2019 at 11:39am, updated 14 November 2019 at 2:59pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Why do young people touch their elders’ feet in Indian culture and how to build strong family ties will be part of a special talk organised by the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) this month. SBS Hindi speaks to founding chairman of JITO Australia chapter, Mr Bhupendra Sethia on this special talk to be delivered by motivational speaker Mr Rahul Kapoor Jain.
