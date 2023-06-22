Suburban homeowners under increasing pressure from rate rises

HOUSING MARKET STOCK

A aerial view of houses at Glen Iris in Melbourne Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

With banks predicting more rate increases by the Reserve Bank of Australia, many homeowners are concerned. First-time homeowners are already facing significant financial hardship and paying mortgages and building homes has been stressful. Melbourne-based real estate professional Amir Khwaja says it could lead to forced sales in some areas.

Disclaimer: We would like to inform you that the information expressed in this interview is of general nature and interviewee's personal views. This information may not be appropriate for your personal circumstances - contact your real estate agent/ financial advisor on your situation.

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
hindi_170623_airquality.mp3 image

Why air quality should be high on our health agenda

SBS Hindi

17/06/202306:58
LISTEN TO
hindi_010623_acmi_goddessWeb.mp3 image

Bollywood's tragedy queen Meena Kumari celebrated in Australia

SBS Hindi

16/06/202308:18
LISTEN TO
hindi_150623_ourEarlyAncestors.mp3 image

Our early ancestors trekked through Asia far earlier than first thought

SBS Hindi

15/06/202309:48
Share

Recommended for you

A full length image of two men walking together in a hurry

Australian immigration: New work visas for young Indian professionals, extended business visa validity

07:51
Male tourist is standing in airport and looking at aircraft flight through window.

Immigration update: What's changing for temporary visa holders from 1 July?

06:49
Male and female nurse checking senior man's blood pressure on house call

Australian visas 2023: Fast-tracked permanent residency for aged care workers recruited from overseas

05:27
teen girl studies with classmates at University stock photo

Australia poised to scrap its 'COVID visa', narrowing options for international students

Two women embrace each other in parliament house.

'अब यह शुरू हो गया': सीनेट के मत के साथ ही अगले छह माह में घटित होगा 'वॉइस' जनमत

Sunita Gloster Gruen.jpg

Service runs in the family. Sunita Gloster follows in father's footsteps to receive King's Birthday award

Passengers arrive at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. (file)

Australia's business and investment visas fall short in attracting migrants from India

CA Indian Summer Festival Family Day

With crowd accidents on the rise globally, experts warn Australia 'not to be complacent’

Latest podcast episodes

News

SBS Hindi Newsflash 22 June 2023: Federal government plans crackdown on extremism in Australia

Asha Parekh

तुमको न भूल पायेंगे: आशा पारेख

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji news : 22 June 2023

Shadow Attorney General Mark Dreyfus.

हिरासत में होने वाली एबोरिजिनल मृत्यु की होगी अब जीवंत रिपोर्टिंग