Survey finds added sugar in most packaged foods

A survey has found two thirds of packaged foods contain added sugars Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT/AAPIMAGE
Published 8 December 2022 at 1:21am
By Ariana Lucente
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Do you find it hard to decode food nutritional labels? A new report shows two-thirds of all packaged foods on supermarket shelves contain added sugars, making it hard for consumers to make healthy choices. The Health Star Rating system is up for review in 2026. Would a mandatory Heath Star and 'added sugar' labelling help shoppers make informed choices?
