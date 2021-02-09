Survey reveals Asian Australians face high level of negative opinion in Australia

Social Cohesion Report 2020 by the Scanlon Foundation research Institute has made some notable observations. While most Australians remained resilient in the face of lockdowns, border closures and pandemic, the incidences of racism cannot be discounted.





Two thirds of 5000 respondents to a survey feel government should not invest in minorities

Asian Australian Alliance has registered 500 complaints of racism since the pandemic began

Most incidences of racism happen on streets and supermarkets







49% of survey takers had 'strong negative feelings' for Iraqis and Sudanese, while 47% felt negativity towards the Chinese. On the other had, 59% of the respondents who were born in Asian Countries felt racism in Australia is a 'seriously big problem' or a 'fairly big problem'.





