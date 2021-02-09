SBS Hindi

Survey reveals Asian Australians face high level of negative opinion in Australia

Portrait of business people in crowd

Survey has found that people of Asian, African and Middle-Eastern origin face negative a high level of negative opinion. (Representative Image) Source: OJO Images RF

Published 9 February 2021 at 11:52am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Social Cohesion Report 2020 reveals that while Australia remained resilient in the face of a global pandemic, lockdown and border closures, there is a strong underlying negativity and racism towards the Asian, African and Middle Eastern communities.

Social Cohesion Report 2020 by the Scanlon Foundation research Institute has made some notable observations. While most Australians remained resilient in the face of lockdowns, border closures and pandemic, the incidences of racism cannot be discounted. 

Key Highlights

  • Two thirds of 5000 respondents to a survey feel government should not invest in minorities
  • Asian Australian Alliance has registered 500 complaints of racism since the pandemic began
  • Most incidences of racism happen on streets and supermarkets
 

49% of survey takers had 'strong negative feelings' for Iraqis and Sudanese, while 47% felt negativity towards the Chinese. On the other had, 59% of the respondents who were born in Asian Countries felt racism in Australia is a 'seriously big problem' or a 'fairly big problem'.

Community rejoices as La Trobe University decides to retain Hindi course



