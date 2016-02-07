Sweet Wonton Pillows

Available in other languages

Cooking time 20 to 25 minutes.





Serves 4 to 5 persons.





Ingredients:





·3 to 4 spring roll pastry sheets





·2 tabs roasted peanuts





·1 egg





·3 tabs brown sugar





·2 tabs desiccated coconut





·1 tabs corn flour





·7 to 8 fresh mint leaves





·Oil for frying





·2 tabs sesame seeds





·Honey to squeeze when serving.





Method:





Grind the coconut, sesame seeds and peanuts in a food processor. Keep aside.





Add the brown sugar in a mixing bowl. Break the egg and add to the brown sugar.





Add the peanut mixture and mix well. Keep aside.





Make a thin batter with corn flour and ¼ cup water.





Cut the pastry sheets into 2 inch x 2 inch square pieces.





Place 1 tabs of mixture in the middle of the sheet and add a mint leaf.





Apply the thin batter at the perimeter of the pastry.





Lift edges of the pastry to seal the stuffing.





Deep fry till golden brown.



