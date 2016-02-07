Sweet Wonton Pillows

Cooking time 20 to 25 minutes.
Serves 4 to 5 persons.
Ingredients:
·3 to 4 spring roll pastry sheets
·2 tabs roasted peanuts
·1 egg
·3 tabs brown sugar
·2 tabs desiccated coconut
·1 tabs corn flour
·7 to 8 fresh mint leaves
·Oil for frying
·2 tabs sesame seeds
·Honey to squeeze when serving.
Method:
Grind the coconut, sesame seeds and peanuts in a food processor. Keep aside.
Add the brown sugar in a mixing bowl. Break the egg and add to the brown sugar.
Add the peanut mixture and mix well. Keep aside.
Make a thin batter with corn flour and ¼ cup water.
Cut the pastry sheets into 2 inch x 2 inch square pieces.
Place 1 tabs of mixture in the middle of the sheet and add a mint leaf.
Apply the thin batter at the perimeter of the pastry.
Lift edges of the pastry to seal the stuffing.
Deep fry till golden brown.
Serve hot with honey squeezed on top.