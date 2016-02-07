SBS Hindi

Sweet Wonton Pillows

SBS Hindi

Sweet Wanton Pillows.

Sweet Wanton Pillows. Source: Satish Gupta

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 February 2016 at 3:56pm, updated 9 February 2016 at 12:14pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Let's celebrate Chinese New Year-Desi style! Try these Sweet Wonton Pillows!

Published 7 February 2016 at 3:56pm, updated 9 February 2016 at 12:14pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Cooking time 20 to 25 minutes.

Serves 4 to 5 persons.

Ingredients:

·3 to 4 spring roll pastry sheets

·2 tabs roasted peanuts

·1 egg

·3 tabs brown sugar

·2 tabs desiccated coconut

·1 tabs corn flour

·7 to 8 fresh mint leaves

·Oil for frying

·2 tabs sesame seeds

·Honey to squeeze when serving.

Method:

Grind the coconut, sesame seeds and peanuts in a food processor. Keep aside.

Add the brown sugar in a mixing bowl. Break the egg and add to the brown sugar.

Add the peanut mixture and mix well. Keep aside. 

Make a thin batter with corn flour and ¼ cup water.

Cut the pastry sheets into 2 inch x 2 inch square pieces.

Place 1 tabs of mixture in the middle of the sheet and add a mint leaf.

Apply the thin batter at the perimeter of the pastry.

Lift edges of the pastry to seal the stuffing.

Deep fry till golden brown. 

Serve hot with honey squeezed on top.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds