Sydney "HINDI CONFERENCE"!

Hindi Conference Source: Rekha Rajvanshi

Published 16 September 2016 at 5:21pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Hindi Divas is a special day for Indian Australian migrants as it reminds them about the roots and the language they have been communicating in for generations.This time around there has been a special effort to make Hindi Divas a memorable experience among the Sydneysiders.Ms. Rekha Rajvanshi organiser of this event has talked to SBS Hindi explaining all the details of the progam.

