Tactical move stops proposed citizenship changes

Greens Senator Nick McKim during a division in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Published 19 October 2017 at 4:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:26am
By Marija Zivic, Laurie Lawira, Uma Rishi
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
The Turnbull Government's controversial plans to change the citizenship test have suffered a major blow despite a late bid for crossbench support by Immigration Minister Peter Dutton.
