Thanks to FEED, Excess Food from Hostels and Canteens is Reaching the Poor Kids

Chandra Shekhar

Chandra Shekhar Source: Chandra Shekhar

Published 9 January 2017 at 5:51pm
By Harita Mehta
Food waste, specifically, has profound social and environmental implications, considering that about 195 million people in India do not have enough to eat. This is what compelled a computer science teacher in Asansol in West Bengal to take much-need steps to rein in food wastage. Founder of Food, Education & Economic Development (FEED), Chandra Sekhar Kundu and his team of students visit eateries around the campus regularly to collect food. The eateries give away excess food, which they would otherwise have thrown away. Harita Mehta spoke to Mr. Chandra Shekhar

