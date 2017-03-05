The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association's Clean Up Australia Day efforts

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community gathers for Clean Up Australia Day. Source: Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Australia.
Published 5 March 2017 at 6:36pm, updated 6 March 2017 at 11:06am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Australia says it is proud of its record - being involved from the first ever Clean Up campaign more than a quarter of a century ago. A feature presented by Anita Barar
Published 5 March 2017 at 6:36pm, updated 6 March 2017 at 11:06am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share