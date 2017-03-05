The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association's Clean Up Australia Day efforts

SBS Hindi

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community gathers for Clean Up Australia Day.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community gathers for Clean Up Australia Day. Source: Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Australia.

Published 5 March 2017 at 6:36pm, updated 6 March 2017 at 11:06am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Australia says it is proud of its record - being involved from the first ever Clean Up campaign more than a quarter of a century ago. A feature presented by Anita Barar

Available in other languages
