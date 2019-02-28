SBS Hindi

The colourful celebration of Holi in the BrisAsia festival

Holi at BrisAsia Festival in Brisbane

Source: Supplied

Published 28 February 2019 at 6:33pm
By Kumud Merani
The BrisAsia Festival is an initiative of the Brisbane City Council that supports various Regional Asian Community events and festivals. On 2nd March a very colourful and fun-filled Holi festival will be celebrated at the BrisAsia festival. It’s not just going to be about colours but about, “physical fitness as well”, says Paviter Kumar Noori, “because those who come to the festival riding a bicycle will be given free colour packets to play Holi. This encourages fitness and also helps the environment.” Tune in to hear about the purpose and highlights of the Holi celebrations with Paviter Kumar Noori, who says, “It is such a favourite with people from the wider community that almost 70% people who have registered to attend it are non-Indians.”

