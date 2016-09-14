The First Teacher in NSW to teach Hindi in a mainstream School

Hindi Script Source: wikipediaCC
Published 14 September 2016 at 6:36pm, updated 14 September 2016 at 9:34pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
On the occasion of Hindi Divas we caught up with Mrs Archana Chaudhary who was the first ever Hindi teacher in NSW to teach Hindi as a subject in a mainstream school. Archana Chaudhary has been teaching Hindi in NSW for the past 20 years! Tune in for more...
Published 14 September 2016 at 6:36pm, updated 14 September 2016 at 9:34pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share