The Pink Ladoo Project is helping fight gender prejudice

Published 2 January 2017 at 12:06pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
In a country where it is illegal to discriminate based on gender, it is confronting to think that, for some, the birth of a baby girl instead of a boy is considered disappointing. However, for many Indians living in Western nations such as Australia, that is the perspective. By Indian tradition, it is customary to distribute sweets, particularly ladoos, in celebration of the birth of a baby boy. The Pink Ladoo Project wants to plant the seeds of change, and encourage South Asian families to open the conversation about gender prejudice in the community, by distributing pink ladoos at the earliest opportunity in their daughters lives, her birth. Pink Ladoo Australia's director shares the details with Harita

