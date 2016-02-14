The PM unveils new ministry

Mr Turnbull says changing the line up is positive .. allowing for a transition to a younger leadership team.Cabinet has been expanded with the new-look Nationals team getting an extra seat at the table.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announces his new cabinet during a press conference in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 14 February 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 15 February 2016 at 4:22pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has unveiled what he's called a "dynamic" new ministerial team.
