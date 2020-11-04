The Tradition and Significance of Karwa Chauth

On Karwa Chauth day married women arise at sunrise to eat a special meal called Sargi which is prepared by their mothers-in-law. If the mother-in-law is not around, some elderly lady can cook the sargi for them. Some items are a must for this meal. They then fast without even a sip of water till they sight the moon in the night.





Karwa Chauth is a festival mainly observed in Northern Indian States.

Women pray for the longevity of their husband and fast from sunrise, till they sight the moon.

On siting the moon, the first morsel of food and water is offered by the husband.

Often women fast in a group to make the day more enjoyable. In the evening, women say prayers for the long life of their husbands.





When the moon has been spotted, they look at the moon and their husband through a sieve. The fast is then broken with the first sip of water and first morsel of food being offered by the husband.





Of late this festival has been debated upon, as some women argue that why should it be only women who have to fast for their husband’s longevity.











