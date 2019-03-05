The Transgender community helps a poor girl

Kajal is a pretty young girl from a small village of Kurukshetra in Haryana. Her father Gulab was keen to get her married and even arranged a suitable for her but was unable to meet the expenses of getting her married off.
Gulab then travelled a distance to talk to his sister Somavati about this predicament. Somavati herself was extremely poor. Hearing of this situation a group of nine "kinnars" or members of the transgender community came to their assistance.
Men - hijras, dressed as woman attend Pushkar camel fair Source: iStock Editorial
The transgender community in India often suffers a lot of discrimination in society, they live on the fringes of society and sing and dance or beg for a living. of course, they do not get married. However, in an act of humanity nine "kinnars" came together and raised 5 tolas of gold, 15 tolas of silver and 3,50,000 rupees for Kajal's marriage.
Kajal and her family can never forget this act of kindness from the transgenders who hardly ever receive any kindness from society.