The Transgender community helps a poor girl

Kajal is a pretty young girl from a small village of Kurukshetra in Haryana. Her father Gulab was keen to get her married and even arranged a suitable for her but was unable to meet the expenses of getting her married off.





Gulab then travelled a distance to talk to his sister Somavati about this predicament. Somavati herself was extremely poor. Hearing of this situation a group of nine "kinnars" or members of the transgender community came to their assistance.











Men - hijras, dressed as woman attend Pushkar camel fair Source: iStock Editorial





The transgender community in India often suffers a lot of discrimination in society, they live on the fringes of society and sing and dance or beg for a living. of course, they do not get married. However, in an act of humanity nine "kinnars" came together and raised 5 tolas of gold, 15 tolas of silver and 3,50,000 rupees for Kajal's marriage.



